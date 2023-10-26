Ben Robinson. Photo courtesy of BKB TM

​Robinson had success in the amateur boxing ring and when competing in the Queensbury Boxing League on Eurosport before deciding to ditch his gloves and join bareknuckle promoters BKB TM.

The 38 year-old made a huge impact on his debutin June, dropping the hardened veteran Szymon Szynkiewicz and beating him over five, three-minute rounds in the trigon.

Next is a match with Gavin Curragh at the O2 Arena on Saturday, November 25 and Robinson hopes victory could lead to a huge fight overseas.



BKB TM have a huge show set for Kazakhstan later this year and have also co-promoted shows in Dubai, Thailand and the States.

“I made my amateur debut in Denmark,” said father of four Robinson. “And fighting abroad again is definitely a target so I’ve just got to keep winning.”

Robinson promises a much-improved performance next month after injuries ruined his preparations for the fight with Szynkiewicz.

“I went into the fight with an injury,” Robinson added. “I hurt my wrist sparring and then I had a pain in my back as well.

“I had trained too hard to pull out and then when I was warming up on the pads before the fight my left hand went.

“I was limited with what punches I could throw. I had enough experience and ring craft to get the win, but you will see much more from me next time.

“When the first bell went, I looked at him standing there without gloves on and thought: ‘What’s going to happen if he lands?

“I knew I couldn’t parry punches on my gloves because I wasn’t wearing any and that switched me on.

“My boxing has always been about hitting and not getting hit.”

Robinson learned the boxing basics at Geddington Amateur Boxing Club.

Boxing for them, he reached two finals, losing on points to Ekow Essuman, the current British and Commonwealth welterweight champion, and Dec Spelman, who fought top light-heavyweights Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur.

Robinson said: “I wanted to turn professional, but I had a young family and didn’t have the backing I needed so I had to put my boxing on hold.