Prolific winner Mark Gray's greatest snooker tournament success

​Prolific winner Mark Gray insists he delivered the best snooker tournament win of his career at the Q Store Legends League Finals at the Court Court.

​A bad hand injury means Gray, the professional at Bourne Snooker Centre, is only operating at 70% efficiency, but he won four matches and recorded a 103 break in the last frame of the tournament, one that completed a 4-0 win over Peterborough’s Steve Martin the final.

Gray picked up the £400 first prize, the £20 best break prize and a £100 bonus for topping the standings ahead of Finals Day.

Gray also beat Connor Kelly (March), Alex Clenshaw (Harlow) and Gary Skipworth (Louth), dropping just one frame to Clenshaw who beat him in the last tournament.

"My highest break before the last frame was just 39 which is a bit embarrassing,” Gray said. “But I guess my matchplay experience, safety play and mistakes by my opponents saw me through. It has to go down as my best snooker tournament win in the circumstances.

"Considering I lost four months because of surgery it’s been a pretty successful year.”