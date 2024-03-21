Prolific winner Gray couldn’t hold a candle to Chandler
The former professional from Northampton pocketed the £250 first prize and lifted the Mark Housden Trophy for the second time.
It was sweet revenge for the 28 year-old, who had lost both of his two previous meetings with Gray, the snooker professional at Bourne Snooker Centre, including in last year's final.
Chandler, who only arrived back in the country on Friday after competing in the Global Q Tour play-offs in Bosnia, was a worthy winner, beating Graham Tilley in his opening match, before making a terrific 105 clearance in dispatching Steve Singh in the quarter-finals. He then beat Steve Martin in the last four.
Despite losing in three of his last four finals, Gray, the 11-time Legends Tour winner who collected £125 as runner-up, will remain one of the favourites for next month's Champions Trophy, the next event on the popular ‘Legends Tour.’