Prestigious Box Cup title for Javed Junior of Top Yard BC

From the left Qais Ashfaq, Adam Javed and Bilal Javed.

​It was a fitting result for a dedicated 14 year-old member of the club’s Amir Khan Academy who trains six days a week.

Javed took on Ashton Rennie from Poseidon ABC from Southampton in his final at 48kg.

Rennie was a tall, front foot southpaw, but Javed combined aggression as well as boxing skills to keep him on the back foot.

Javed kept it simple by double jabbing and following up with his powerful right hand and he comfortably took the first round.

The second round saw Javed put together a combination of shots that took the wind out of his opponent as he continued to launch attack after attack.

Coached by his father Bilal Javed, the advice for his son in the last round was to target the body.

And Javed junior had his sights on the prize and stuck to the plan, dominating his opponent with power and aggression.

The body shots were too much for his opponent forcing him to drop his guard which allowed Javed to get a few solid shots to the head to complete a classy and convincing victory.

Javed had been inspired by a pre-fight message from former World Champion Amir Khan.

Professional boxer Qais Ashfaq, who fights for the British Super Featherweight title next month, was also at ringside cheering him on.

