President led the way to a national bowls title

Martyn Dolby pictured with the Eversley Trophy and his team of (left to right) Cliff Watson, Les Sharp, Graham Agger, Peter Brown and Bob Warters.

​County president Martyn Dolby led the team of Graham Agger, Peter Brown, Cliff Watson, Les Sharp and Bob Warters to a fifth success in 14 years in a double rink event for county executives.

They were unbeaten in four matches, finishing with 22 points from a maximum 24 to edge out Notts (20).

In the individual events, schoolboy Ollie Jeapes just missed out on retaining his under 25 open singles title, losing 21-17 in the final.

England international Stephen Harris reached the semi-finals of the singles, where he was beaten 21-18 by host club manager Danny Brown.

Those two apart, it was a disappointing week for the county, as they failed to win a match in any other discipline.

RESULTS

MEN

Singles: Stephen Harris lost 21-18 in the semi-finals to Lincs after victories over Norfolk (21-5) and North Cambs (21-8); Veterans singles: Martyn Dolby lost 21-9 to Lincs; Under 25 open singles: Ollie Jeapes lost 21-17 in the final to Notts after victories over Hunts and Northumberland; Pairs: Paul Dalliday & Tristan Morton lost 17-8 to Derbys; Triples: Paul Dalliday, Brian Martin (sub for Tristan Morton), Simon Law lost 21-17 to Suffolk.

WOMEN

Singles: Michelle Smith lost 21-9 to Notts; Senior singles: Elizabeth Wallace lost 21-14 to Notts; Pairs: Shirley Suffling & Chris Ford lost 26-4 to Durham; Triples: Margaret King, Moira Holroyd, Pat Jones lost 26-10 to Humberside.

MIXED

Pairs: Cliff Watson & Liz Hext lost 18-17 to Suffolk; Triples: Michelle Smith, Tom Newman, Ian Smith lost 20-12 to North Cambs.

Several local bowlers will be involved in the England international training day at Leamington on May 20 ahead of the British Isles international series.