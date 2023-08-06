Chris Harris. Photo: Jeff Davies.

Harris, a three-time British champion who was part of the ‘Dad’s Army’ title success with Panthers in 2021, has moved from Leicester Lions in a swap deal with Richie Worrall making the reverse switch. The moves are subject to BSP approval.

Harris was also a driving force for Panthers last year with a number of memorable performances especially around the East of England Arena.

He made the switch to Leicester over the winter, but the Lions have now made their own changes following the suspension of Nick Morris.

Richie Worrall. Photo: David Lowndes.

Panthers team manager Rob Lyon said: “For us, it’s about trying to finish the season on a high, and last Monday’s defeat to Wolverhampton was a bit of a blow if I’m honest, especially to lose so heavily having won at King’s Lynn the previous Thursday.

“We have to focus our attention on winning a good number of these home matches to give the fans something to shout about and finish the season on a better footing.

“Clearly having Bomber back in the team, from a Peterborough perspective with all these home matches to come makes us stronger, with all due respect to Richie.

“It was a move that suited both parties, and both riders have agreed to the switch, and naturally we’re more than happy to have Bomber back and hopefully it will make a difference for us.

“We didn’t want to lose him in the first place last winter but he’s back now, and he asked straight away to be captain – and in all honesty he’s the natural choice.

“He knows the club, he knows all the people and whilst it’s a bit late in the day we’re delighted to have him back.”

Harris takes over at No.1 with Niels-Kristian Iversen switching to No.5, but Panthers do have a doubt over Vadim Tarasenko for the clash with the Witches.

Tarasenko’s wife is due to give birth imminently, and he will naturally be with her for that event. Should he miss the meeting as a result, Panthers must use the rider replacement facility.

Panthers sacked previous skipper Hans Andersen last week.

The Witches have won at Leicester and King’s Lynn in the last week and are now making a late push for a top-four finish, with their top two spearhead of Emil Sayfutdinov and Jason Doyle in awesome form.

Supporters should not that this meeting is NOT being televised live on Eurosport as originally intended, with the live coverage switching to Belle Vue v Sheffield as Tai Woffinden makes his debut for the Tigers.

PANTHERS: Chris Harris, Vadim Tarasenko, Benjamin Basso, Ben Cook, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Patryk Wojdylo, Jordan Jenkins.