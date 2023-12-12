Pre-Christmas cheer for City of Peterborough, but Bourne Deeping firsts were too strong

​There was some pre-Christmas cheer for City of Peterborough Hockey Club in the last round of East League fixtures before the festive break.

City of Peterborough 5ths (red) on the attack against Bourne Deeping 2nds. Photo: David Lowndes.

​It’s been a tough campaign for City’s men and ladies first teams who were inactive last weekend and will enter the new year bottom of their respective National League and East Premier League divisions.

But the men’s second team have moved into second place in East Division One as they seek an immediate return to Premier Division hockey.

Josh Compton struck twice with Dan Barkworth, Ethan Pearson, Tom Grimshaw, Zac Scotting and Tom Tuffnell also on target in a 7-1 romp at Norwich Dragons.

Hockey action from City of Peterborough 5ths (red) v Bourne/Deeping 2nds at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

City are three points behind leaders Pelicans.

In Division Two City 3rds were beaten 4-0 at home by Bourne Deeping firsts, but the city club’s fifth team reversed that scoreline against Bourne Deeping seconds at Bretton Gate in Division Three.

James Law (2), Simon Buckley and Ed Walker scored for the fifth team with all the goals arriving in the first-half.

Chris Burden scored twice for Bourne Deeping’s senior team against his former club. Thomas Fowkes and Callum Howitt also scored, while Jack Langley was outstanding in goal for the winners.

City sixths lost 8-2 at Division Four leaders Cambridge South, while Phil Martin bagged a hat-trick and Stuart Dawson grabbed a last-minute equaliser as the sevenths drew 4-4 with Spalding fourths in Division Five.

City of Peterborough Ladies also enjoyed an excellent day as they moved clear of the relegation zone in Division One with a 9-0 thumping of a depleted Cambridge University side.

Ruby Hynes scored four in this game with Rhian Saunders (2), Holly Foad and Archie Radjenovic also among the scorers.

City thirds secured a fine 3-1 win against Spalding firsts in Division Two, but the club’s fourth and fifth teams were both beaten.

There were national cup defeats for the Ladies over 45s at Harleston and the men’s over 50s who lost 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in King’s Lynn against Pelicans.