Potentially decisive Premier Division games on the horizon for City of Peterborough Hockey Club, plus intrepid travellers are back
The city side are three points clear at the top after walloping Upminster 9-1 at Bretton Gate last weekend and now they face third-placed Pelicans (away, Saturday) and second-placed Bedford (home, Friday, December 6) in their final two matches before the Christmas break.
City took a while to get going against the club next-to-bottom in the table and they only led 2-0 at the break with goals from Adam Steffani-Wilson and Gareth Andrew.
But they ran amok after the break with Steffani-Wilson completing a hat-trick, while Andrew claimed his second goal.
Nathan Rozario and skipper Matt Porter also scored twice apiece for a team averaging close to five goals a game.
The other East League winners from the men’s section were the fifth and sixth teams.
The fifths saw off Spalding seconds in Division Three 3-0 with goals from Michael Boyle (2) and Chris Hastings.
The sixths were 4-3 winners over Long Sutton thirds in Division Five. Their goals were scored by David Simpson, Oli Daniels, Phil Martin and Louie Hopkins.
Tom Tuffnell scored twice and Dan Barkworth was on target as City seconds drew 3-3 with Spalding firsts in Division One.
Ladies
City of Peterborough’s tough Premier Division season continued, but they were by no means disgraced as they lost 4-1 to leaders Bishop’s Stortford at Bretton Gate. Lily Craven scored the consolation goal.
City are now 10th of 12 teams and visit sixth-placed Upminster on Saturday.
Sue McNaughton, fresh from playing for Wales in a World Cup Masters event, scored for the thirds in a 1-1 draw with Cambridge Nomads in Division Two.
Juniors
The City Under 14 girls team beat Cambridge City 2-0 with goals from Isla Lennard and Emily Kinnear.
The boys under 14s were beaten 2-1 at Blueharts despite a goal from Sam Bennett.
Internationals
City of Peterborough players are back from the International Hockey Masters World Cup in Auckland, New Zealand.
Goalkeeper Jon Short conceded just three goals as Wales finished fifth at Over 55 level. He is close to 100 Masters caps.
Defender Sanjay Dhanani made his debut for England Over 45s and scored one goal for a team who finished ninth.
Sue McNaughton represented Wales in the Women's Over 60s and they finished sixth after winning two of their six matches.
Andrea Howard represented England LX in the women's Over 60s. Anders fought through a foot and head injury to finish the tournament. They finished 12th after two wins and four losses.