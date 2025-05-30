Popular Peterborough City Rowing Club spring regatta at Thorpe Meadows this weekend

Action from Peterborough City Rowing Club's Spring Regatta in 2024. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough City’s annual Spring Regatta takes place this weekend at Thorpe Meadows Rowing Lake.

The popular event has drawn over 1,800 rowers wanting to test themselves on the 1,000 metre course against competition from all over the country.

Representing over 65 clubs and schools from as far afield as Cardiff, Manchester, Stockton on Tees and Ardingly in Sussex, almost 800 crews will compete in 113 events across all boat classes at junior, senior and masters level.

The regatta hosts has over 62 entries across the weekend, among them the senior women’s coxed four who were the club’s only winners at Nottingham City Regatta in early May, and the senior men’s eight who will be looking to step up from their third place against strong opposition at the same event.

Racing starts at 8.30am and concludes at 7pm each day, with races going off at four-minute intervals.