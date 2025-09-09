Pool star Gray is a perfect potting, winning machine on a phenomenal run of form

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Sep 2025, 14:54 BST
Local pool ace Mark Grayplaceholder image
Local pool ace Mark Gray
Local poor star Mark Gray made it 4 wins in his last 5 tournaments with success in event 4 of the Sportsmans Amateur tour in Boston.

The Bourne Snooker Centre professional is not a member of this tour, but there was a late drop out so he went along to play, much to the frustration of the other competitors given Gray’s outstanding form. He’s now won 36 of his last 37 matches.

The format was 48 players playing double elimination down to the last 16 and then it was a straight knockout. Former Ultimate Pool professionals Cameron Tolley and Lewis Roberts added strength to the field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Gray won 7 matches to triumph including coming back from 4-1 and 5-3 down to pip Shane Balding from Holbeach 6-5 in the winner's qualification match. He was also 4-2 down to Newark’s Jimmy Gillespie, who had won the last event on this tour, but hit back to win 6-4.

Gray struggled past Ronnie Phipps from March 6-4 in his quarter-final and then whitewashed Spalding’s Matt Goodale 6-0 in his semi-final.

Boston’s Joe Welch provided the opposition in the final and from 3-3 Gray cleared up 3 frames in a row to seal another tournament victory. Welch had beaten Tolley 6-1 in his semi-final.

Related topics:Boston
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice