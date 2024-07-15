Police fighter ​Kian was the King of Scotland, but others were robbed by 'Specsavers' decisions!

The Police team in Scotland, from left, Corey Allen, Charlie Crane, Kyryl Malyk, Alfie Pearce, Safiya Herish, Reggie Baker and Kian Aragosa.

Kian Aragosa won gold and there were silver medals for Peterborough Police Club teammates Safiya Herish and Reggie Baker at the William Wallace Box Cup event in Stirling, Scotland.

The city club had seven fighters in action and would have returned with more medals, but for ‘Specsavers’ decisions!

Nene Park Academy student Aragosa (14) obliterated his semi-final opponent in the 54kg category, Danny Dobson from Dunston ABC, and forced a second round stoppage.

The Police Club youngster then took on another Dunstan fighter in Sean Houghton in the final and cruised to a comfortable unanimous points win thanks a stylish display to claim his gold.

This was a first win in a prestigious Box Cup event for Aragosa, but on these two performances it won’t be his last.

Herish went into a straight final against a very high-class performer in Kara Young at 54kg. Not only is Young the Scottish and Tri-Nations Championshe had boxed over 20 times and had stopped most of her opponents.

But Herish, a 13 year-old from Manor Drive School, despite boxing a year up, defied her inexperience – she had boxed just four times competitively before this bout – to push the hot favourite all the way.

From the first bell Herish started to land big bombs onto Young’s nose and a toe-to-toe thriller ensued with both girls having successes. At the end of the bout Young and her coaches knew this was a tough and very close bout which just went the way of the home fighter.

Baker was outstanding in his semi-final dominating every round against Kieran Wylie from Cleland Miners at 52kg.

The 15 year-old Stanground Academy student then took on Kenny Beal from Bishop Auckland ABC, an older, more experienced boxer, in the final. Baker was on the front foot throughout against a lad who held and pushed to try and contain his slick-punching opponent.

Unfortunately that was enough for Beal to be awarded a points win and that wasn’t the only decision to irritate the Police camp.

Senior Alfie Pearce appeared to batter his semi-final opponent at 71kg Zack McGuckin from Jonesys ABC in Scotland, but lost the verdict on a split decision.

And another senior fighting at 71kg, Charlie Crane, was beaten by Scottish international Jimmy Laing from the Granite City ABC in the bout of the day despite knocking his man down in the first round.

Corey Allen (14) lost his semi-final in his first Box Cup event against a tough lad, Michael Dobby from Leam Lane ABC, at 52kg after a brilliant contest which turned into a bloodbath thanks to some powerful punches.

Kyryl Malyk (14) from Jack Hunt School fought well in his quarter-final against Levi Alberts from High Fell ABC at 42kg, but lost a close bout on points.

SPONSORS WANTED

The Police team go again in Los Angeles in October and seek company sponsors that might want to support them. Anyone interested should email [email protected].