Police Club boxers were so close to home perfection

Hannah May Anderson (Peterborough Police) (Blue) v Caitlin Parr (Fenland ABC). Photo: David Lowndes.

​Seven of the club’s nine fighters were victorious with the other two losing out to questionable points decision verdicts.

Local boxers round-up...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyryl Malyk (12) PPBC v Calvin Walker from Fenland Sparta ABC, March at 35kg. This was a great contest from the first bell, with Kyryl using his counter punching skills to draw his opponent in and beat him to the punch every time for a well-deserved points win.

Mohammed Ismaael (blue) v Mackenzie Smith (Norwich). Photo: David Lowndes.

Musa Ahmed (12) PPBC v Alfie Curtis from Fenland Sparta ABC at 37kg. A great toe-toe battle from the start which Musa edged to make it two wins in two fights for him.

Reggie Baker (14) PPBC v Danny Jones from Palmarsh ABC in Kent at 45kg. The was a very skilful and technical bout which Reggie won on points against a tough opponent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Anderson (17) PPBC v Holy White from Kirby ABC in Liverpool at 44kg. Emily delivered fantastic power combinations and lead hooks to claim an awesome points win against a fighter from a club with a great reputation for producing top young talent.

Mohammad Ismaael (15) PPBC v Mackenzie Smith from Norwich City ABC at 58kg. Ismaael worked hard with the cleaner work on the better boxing shape so a disappointment for him to lose on points.

Ashton Brannigan (Whittlesey BC) (blue) v Adam Stuanton (Kirkby). Photo: David Lowndes.

Ashton Brannigan (17) from Whittlesey ABC v Adam Staunton from Kirkby ABC at 70kg. Another toe-to-toe battle with the Whittlesey teenager just losing out on points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah May Anderson (18) PPBC v Caitlin Parr from Fenland Sparta ABC at 54kg. National champion Hannah May didn’t disappoint with a very strong points victory over a very aggressive Sparta girl.

Sonny McElligott (19) PPBC v Callum Faherty from Norwich Lads ABC at 67kg. This was an elite senior bout of 3 x 3 minute rounds and Sonny fought well to claim a well-deserved and easy points win.

Tom O’Hara (23) PPBC v Luke Pendergast from New Saints ABC at 87kg. Both lads landed some heavy blows with Tom considered unfortunate to lose on points.

Charlie Crane (19) PPBC v Yasin Akhamrich from Newham Boys ABC in London at 74kg. The top of the bill fight at 3 x 3 minutes of elite boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yasin took the fight with less than 24 hours notice, while Charlie was on fire and came out all guns blazing, with a massive crowd following him and chanting his name. Both lads have fantastic records, but Charlie worked very well on counter punching and drawing Yasin on to a powerful southpaw backhand. This was a great win for Charlie against a very good, well-schooled fighter.

Charlie also claimed the best winner of the night sponsored by the Glowbolt Group and presented by Toilosion Singh.