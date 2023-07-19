Police Boxing Club’s super 7 shone in Stirling

The Police Bixing Club squad in Stirling.

Alfie Baker (16) took pride of place with a gold medal success at 86kg.

Baker dominated every round against Abbas Amiri from Wellington ABC to win his final by a wide points margin.

Baker punched so powerfully he knocked his opponent’s gumshield out in the second round.

Kyryl Malyk (12) collected a superb silver medal, winning a quarter-final and semi-final comfortably, before falling short against Scottish champion Adam Gallagher from Antonine ABC on points at 36kg.

Malyk suffered a nosebleed in the first round of the final which affected his rhythm.

He had boxed skilfully on the inside to beat two strong opponents on his way to the final.

Kian Aragosa (13) was another silver medallist, He found a more experienced fighter in Theo Newton from Walsall Wood ABC just too strong in his final and lost on points.

Aragosa won his quarter-final and semi-final on points after impressive displays at 40kg when he used his ability to get on the front foot to great effect.

The Police Club’s other silver medalists were Emily Anderson (17, 46kg) Hannah May Anderson (19, 54kg) and Shae Gowler (17, 57kg).

Emily Anderson couldn’t find her range against a very long and well-schooled fighter Tamzin Quigley from Jonesys ABC Stirling, while Gowler was seen as an unlucky loser after finishing a very skilful and technical bout against Dave McArdle from District Youth ASBC very strongly.

Gowler beat one Scottish opponent comfortably in his quarter-final, but had to overcome a tough home fighter in his semi-final which he managed by boxing at a fast pace.

Hannah May Anderson lost nothing in her final defeat to an experienced and skilful boxer in Rachel Lawless, a GB International fighter from Ireland.

Reggie Baker (14, 48kg) appeared unfortunate to lose a semi-final against Lucas Mclvor from the County Derry Boxing Team.

McIvor was awarded a 3-2 split decision points win despite Baker’s domination of the final two rounds.

It was a shame for the Police youngster as he had looked sharp in winning his quarter-final on points which at least guaranteed a bronze medal.

“All in all it was a very successful BoxCup for the club,” insisted head coach Chris Baker. "To enter seven fighters and to come away with seven medals was a proud moment for the club, its coaches, and the boxers.

"Kyryl, Kian, Shae and Alfie were all boxing up a year with a two-year competition gap and some of the team boxed three times in as many days.

"This really was a tough BoxCup event, but a great experience for the whole team.

