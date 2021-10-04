Play-off semi-final between Peterborough Panthers and Wolverhampton has been postponed and rearranged for Thursday
Tonight’s scheduled Premiership play-off semi-final second leg at the East of England Arena between Peterborough and Wolverhampton has been postponed because of a waterlogged track.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:10 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:12 pm
The meeting has been quickly re-arranged for this coming Thursday (October 7, 7.30pm).
All tickets purchased are valid for the re-staging. The rearranged meeting will not be shown live on Eurosport.