Play-off semi-final between Peterborough Panthers and Wolverhampton has been postponed and rearranged for Thursday

Tonight’s scheduled Premiership play-off semi-final second leg at the East of England Arena between Peterborough and Wolverhampton has been postponed because of a waterlogged track.

By Nigel Pearson
Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:10 pm
Updated Monday, 4th October 2021, 7:12 pm
Action from Panthers v Wolves last month.

The meeting has been quickly re-arranged for this coming Thursday (October 7, 7.30pm).

All tickets purchased are valid for the re-staging. The rearranged meeting will not be shown live on Eurosport.

