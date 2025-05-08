Philippa pips Abi to claim a Langtoft hat-trick as well as her first win for 3 years
It was the 3rd time the Helpston Harrier had won the race, and she made light work of the strong winds, crossing the line in a time of 40:46 to record her first race win since 2022.
Yaxley’s Abi Branston pushed 57 year-old Taylor all the way, finishing 2nd in 40:58.
James McCrae of Hallamshire Harriers was the first runner over the line winning the race in a time of 31:17.
Helpston’s Ben Heron, who won the race in 2022 and 2024, had to settle for 2nd place this time with a 33:02 clocking.
The leaders were well spaced out with Kai Chilvers of Peterborough & Nene Valley AC 3rd in 34:05.
Yaxley’s Jordan Buttlgieg finished 5th in a time of 35:48 and, in one of the best runs of the day, over 60 Miguel Cann of Werrington Joggers placed 6th in 36:20.
Andrew Preston was the 2nd PANVAC man home crossing the line in 11th place with a time of 37:20. Adam Charlton of Eye was five seconds further back in 12th.
Joe Bennett of Yaxley placed 22nd in 39:11 and Werrington’s James Burton also went under 40 minutes finishing 26th in 39:50.
Michael Branston joined his daughter Abi at the awards ceremony when finishing as 1st over 50 with a time of 40:13. Branston’s Yaxley teammate Hugh Burton was the leading over 55 athlete with a 41:01 clocking.
Burton was followed by former Posh favourite Gareth Jelleyman who finished 45th in 41:43.
Thorney had a couple of top 10 finishers in the ladies race with Kelly Maddy 4th in 42:46 & Grace Randall 8th with a 44:33 clocking.
PANVAC’s Elisabeth Sennitt Clough placed 7th in 44:15 while Helen Joyce of Yaxley finished 19th in a time of 45:01.
KING’S LYNN
Bushfield’s Brian Corleys finished 7th in the Kings Lynn 10k with a time of 34:14. Yaxley's Luke Cossey placed 14th in 34:51.
MAINZ, GERMANY
PANVAC’s Phil Martin finished 75th in the Mainz Half Marathon. Martin clocked a time of 1:19.37 to finish as the 2nd British runner home in a race dominated by Kenyans and Ethiopians.