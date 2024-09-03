Peterborough man Lee Manning scored a tournament-best 21 points as GB beat Australia 88-64 in a Wheelchair Basketball quarter-final win at the Paralympics in Paris on Tuesday.

If GB win their semi-final against Germany on Thursday - and they beat them easily darlier in the tournament - they will be guaranteed at least a silver medal. USA play Canada in the second semi-final with the final and bronze medal matches scheduled for Saturday.

GB have won all four matches so far by a combined margin of 110 points. Manning scored 18 points in a 76-55 win over Germany and 19 points in a 88-58 thrashing of Canada before adding 12 points in an 85-50 drubbing of hosts France.

Manning (34), who plays professionally in Spain, remains on course for a third Paralympic medal with GB. The former Jack Hunt School student has been part of two bronze medal winning teams in Rio in 2016 and in Tokyo three years ago.

Thursday is also a big day for Stilton shooter Matt Skelhon who has a second attempt to win a Paralympic medal after a fifth place finish last weekend.