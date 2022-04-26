Athletics at the Embankment. Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club runner Keira Gilman in the seniors 100m sprint

Peterborough's thriving grassroots boxing, athletics and football scene from down the years - including Peterborough Police Boxing Club, Werrington Athletic and Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club

Our latest sports gallery takes a look back at boxing, athletics and junior football involving our local sides.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:37 pm

We’ve dug deep in the archives to bring you these throwback snaps to some Peterborough boxing bouts, the faces of former youngsters at Werrington Athletic.

And we’ve also found these pictures of Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club competing.

1. Peterborough Police Boxing Club

Fighters from Peterborough Police Boxing Club pose for a pic.

Photo: JPI

2. Ken Stimpson Community School

Pupils at the Ken Stimpson Community School taking part in a multi sports day .Pupils are pictured during the boxing session with Jordan Gill's father Paul Gill.

Photo: David Lowndes

3. Werrington Athletic U15's

Football action from Werrington Athletic U15's v Park Farm Pumas U15's at Werrington.

Photo: David Lowndes

4. Werrington Athletic U15's

Werrington Athletic U15's team (back) Harrison Warner, Harry Richmond, Harry Cox, George Woods, Fred Gibson. (front) Ryan Handley, Gianni DiIorio, Millan Carpenter, Nathan Bell, Eva Fowler.

Photo: David Lowndes

