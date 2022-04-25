For some PE lessons were hated, but for many it was a welcome break from the classroom and a great chance to have fun.

It was certainly the latter for children in our latest gallery of sporting days at schools around town.

We’ve got a young football team from Werrington Primary School, netball players from Arthur Mellows Village College and Peterborough School and Thomas Deacon Academy amongst others.

If you have any retro pictures for us, email [email protected]

1. Arthur Mellows Village College An Arthur Mellows Village College team at a netball tournament held at the college. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Arthur Mellows Village College. Pictured are the Peterborough School teams during a netball tournament at Arthur Mellows Village College. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Thomas Deacon Academy Pictured are the AMVC event leaders with teams from Thomas Deacon Academy during a netball tournament at the college. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Arthur Mellows Village College Arthur Mellows Village College Year 8 team (back l-r), Reenie Holman, Isabella Oliviero, Chloe Stevenson, Katie Rowe, Corinne Wilding. (front l-r), Megan Bradley, Natalie Ellen, Natalie Smith, Keeley Tipton. Photo: Paul Franks Photo Sales