​The Olympic Games has suddenly become very real for Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman.

​The 22 year-old is competing at his first Olympics, but he has travelled to Paris as a genuine medal contender.

That’s what winning 14 major championship medals in two years will do to a profile.

Jarman, from Gunthorpe, is one of the favourites for the individual vault gold, the apparatus on which he a World Championship title in Antwerp in 2023. No GB gymnast had previously won the event.

Jake Jarman. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images.

Jarman is not making outlandish predictions for a gymnastics competition which starts with qualification events on Saturday (July 27) and runs until Saturday, August 10. The Games officially open on July 26.

"One individual medal and one team medal would be a dream come true,” Jarman said.

"But whatever happens I’m proud to have made the team and I’m pleased to have made so many of my friends and family proud.

"I am determined to have fun as that’s when I perform at my best, but I realise it’s about to become very real.

Jake Jarman in Vault action. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

"It feels mad that I’m even going to an Olympics, but I am super-excited to be taking part.

"I am part of a great team as we all help and encourage each other and I am grateful to everyone who has played a part in my journey.”

Jarman joined Huntingdon Gym Club – the same club Eye man Louis Smith represented when winning three Olympic medals – over a decade ago.

Jarman was a travelling GB reserve in the last Olympics in Tokyo.

Jarman will compete in qualifiers which will be shown live on the Discovery Channel. He should qualify for the Vault Final and he could make the final of the Floor.

The team event final is scheduled for Monday, July 29 when GB are expected to push for a medal.

The all-around final when gymnasts compete on every piece of apparatus is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, and Jarman is tipped to qualify for that. The floor final is on Saturday, August 3 and the men’s vault final takes place the next day.

All finals will be shown live on the BBC.