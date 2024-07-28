Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough’s Jake Jarman led a historic day for GB gymnasts at the Paris Olympics.

Jarman has a chance to win four medals after a super Saturday which saw GB gymnasts reach a record eight individual apparatus finals as well as Monday’s team final (from 4.30pm).

GB qualified as a team in third place behind China and Japan. GB has only ever won a team Olympic medal once, a bronze in the 2012 London Games.

Jarman and teammate Joe Fraser will also contest the all around final on Wednesday (from 4.30pm) when gymnasts have to show off their skills on all six pieces of apparatus – floor, vault, rings, pommel horse, parallel bars and horizontal/high bar.

From the left Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, Luke Whitehouse and Jake Jarman of Team Great Britain react during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

Jarman was the leading qualifier for the floor final and finished fifth in vault qualification. Jarman and Harry Hepworth are the first GB men to qualify for a the Olympic vault final since 2012.