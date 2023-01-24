Callum White (100) was in the thick of the action all afternoon in King's Lynn. Photo: Jim Harrod

​White was on it from the drop of the green flag in the opening heat when he set about terrorizing his enemies and racking up the entertainer points to help his Aftermath team win the title.

White delivered some cracking hits to the opposition with a particular belter stopping Ireland’s Leonard Dunn in his tracks! It was far from a one man performance though for the Aftermath with White’s team mates all scoring points for the team with Sonny Parsons and Will Cole doing particularly well.

It really was a lesson in how to perform well at a Banger Team Championship. The success of White and the team was even sweeter, as despite the Aftermath’s success around the country in big championships, they had never even managed a podium finish at the Icebreaker event before.

Callum White (left) and Cieran Harmer after the King's Lynn event. Photo: Jim Harrod.

Peterborough young gun Cieran Harmer scored well for the Aftermath B team, but he was really the only one of his team to add to the points tallies and this saw his team finish the entertainer points in ninth place – when considering there were 26 teams in action this still wasn’t a bad result.

In the Junior Bangers, Alfie Nottingham put a rather disappointing 2022 behind him with victory in his first race of 2023.

It was a commanding victory as well which was then backed up with a third place finish in the second heat although a crash in the early stages of the final scuppered his chances in that one!