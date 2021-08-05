Peterborough’s fastest youngsters on two wheels dominated BMX racing in Royston

Luca Smith and Jessica Marriott in action in Royston.

Twenty two members took part in a tough competition, but many pedalled their way to glory.

Jessica Marriott secured the regional crown after showing blistering pace in the female combined 11-12 year-old class.

Luca Smith won all his races to take the regional male 11 title in superb style.

Peterborough BMX star Jordan Stringer flies through the air.

In the male 14 class, Jordan Stringer showed everyone a clean pair of heels. Jordan won all his heats and the final comfortably.

Jack Ellis also rode well to clinch the male 16 regional title.

Joseph ‘Scary’ Carey moved up from the male 15 class to compete in the adults superclass elite competition and claimed an outstanding third place after a strong performance.

Ollie Todd and Rohan Gray both made the A Final in the male 7 category with Ollie claiming a superb second place in his debut competition.

Jessica Marriott in action at Royston.

The next step for Peterborough BMX riders is Cumbernauld this weekend for the last National round of the season.

Nine youngsters from the city club are taking part with Jessica Marriott looking to defend her number one ranking and add a national title to her regional crown.

This season Peterborough BMX have had 43 members race regionally, securing some really strong results and showing brilliant progress.

Anyone interested in joining the club or learning about BMX racing can contact club media officer Ashley Goulding across all social platforms. Just search for Peterborough BMX Club.