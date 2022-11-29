Peterborough's Brandon Ballard wins place on England Paralympic Talent Programme

Brandon Ballard has received a big boost after being selected for the England Paralympic Talent Programme.

Ballard was on fire during the 2022 track season, and earned his place on the programme thanks to the huge improvements in his race times. This has led to recognition that he has the potential to represent senior England and Britain teams.

When winning the Cambridgeshire under 20's 800m championship in the summer, Ballard lowered his PB to 2:03.22. He improved his 1,500m PB by a colossal 37 seconds during the season, and it now stands at 4:22.5.

Ballard said” "I'm so happy because my goal has always been to reach the Paralympics and this is a big step towards it.

"My coaches Denise Korkmaz and Ryan Lydon have been a huge help in bringing my 800m and 1500m times down with all their guidance and encouragement.

"I used to run regularly with Abbi Kefford and Sean Beard (PANVAC), and the support they have given me has really helped too. I now have the mindset where I can constantly push myself and do as well as I possibly can."

Competing in the T20 category for athletes with intellectual disabilities, selection for the programme will afford the 19 year-old opportunities to attend athlete and coach training camps, take advantage of coaching sessions, receive wide ranging help and advice and perhaps gain international representative opportunities.

Ballard runs for Hunts AC, and is coached by Denise Korkmaz in her weekly sessions at the Embankment track. He was introduced to the sport in 2013 by his then teacher Abi Kefford, who is herself a successful athlete for Yaxley Runners.

Away from running Ballard is currently studying occupational studies at Peterborough's John Mansfield City College.

In 2017 he was recognised by the Peterborough public, finishing as runner up in the Peterborough Telegraph's disabled achiever category at the paper's annual sports awards.

PANVAC masters Dave Knighton and Barry Warne finished 3rd and 4th over 60's in the Serpentine 5k held in Hyde Park on Friday lunchtime.

Knighton recorded a time of 19.57 to Warne's 20.49.

PANVAC's Hemmings family travelled to Liverpool on Saturday for the British Cross Challenge race in Sefton Park.

Louie Hemmings placed 5th in the under 13's race, while sisters Evie and Lottie finished 67th and 73rd respectively in their age groups.

Ted Ash of PANVAC was also in action finishing 18th in the under 17 boys race.Thorney provided the leading local team in Sunday's Hereward Relay when finishing 23rd out of 93 teams.

The recent rain made the Peterborough to Ely course extremely challenging, but Kirk Brawn rose to the occasion on the third leg from March to Welney running the 7th fastest time. A pair of Yaxley teams placed 35th and 36th.

Bushfields Jason Bishop finished 2nd in Sunday's Waterside 10 held at Grafham Water. Bishop completed the 10 mile off-road course in 64.07.

The ever-popular Folksworth 15 makes a welcome return in 2023.

Last run in 2020, and now in its 32nd year, the course is a testing one but the race has a reputation for being a perfect event for those preparing for a spring marathon.

