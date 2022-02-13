Peterborough United fans’ reaction to Preston North End defeat: ‘Fergie in, Fergie out, improved performance, but set up not to lose against the worst side to visit London Road this season, delayed substitutions costly, well played Joe Ward’

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United with his shirt ripped at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The PT asked for six word summaries with a man of the match nomination and we received a big mixed bag including a ‘Fergie in’ and some ‘Fergie outs.’

Here a selection of the comments to @PTAlanSwann

Undeserved result, improved performance, Fergie in. MOM: Ward.

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United battles with Brad Potts of Preston North End. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@liam_forsyth

We were unlucky. Ward broke crossbar. MOM Ward.

@theurbanpenguin

Battling performance. Unlucky bounce. The end! MOM Ward (also the fans who actually applauded following the whistle and sung ‘Boro til I die’ at the top of their lungs).

Nathan Thompson Peterborough United holds off Josh Earl of Preston North End. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@emmacatherine93

Still too easy to play against! MOM Ward.

@ShowbizJones

Battled well, no pace, late subs. MOM Norburn.

@bob_p

Must take chances. Worth a draw.

@janemor50334582

Was it better than Wednesday? Obviously yes, it couldn’t get any worse! Reality is though, Posh lost (& without scoring again) to arguably the worst opposition to visit us this season. There lies the problem.

@Fig428

Let’s defend not attack! MOM no one.

@Gregsta73

Fergie time is over and out. MOM - n/a.

@daryl_aka_pilko

Surprised we didn’t make subs earlier. MOM Ward, plays well when Thompson at right-back.

@GrahamB27756958

Even the groundstaff have given up!! MOM Ward.

@Rutlandspinner

Bit more fight, but still lacking. MOM Fuchs.

@MNurrish

Same result, same issues, different week. MOM Joe Ward.

@MattyAllan96

Played well, Fergie out out out. MOM Ward.

Mickgoodie

Tried hard, no end product unfortunately.

@PaulHow195368679

Better application, but not clinical enough. MOM Ward.

@StevenAdams2

Don’t beat Reading and we’re down. MOM Ward.

@Davepufc

Different day, same result, better performance. MOM Fuchs, but several good performances.

@buckets95

Negative tactics and formation cost us.

@turpinmodernist

Much improved, poor finishing the difference. MOM Norburn.

@dalerout

Tactically inept, subs too late, relegated. MOM Thompson.

@PaulDayNew

Same old tactics, same old Fergie. Ward MOM.

@pboromikky

Set up not to lose..failed. MOM Ward.

@BrianSwann1

Negative Ferguson all out of ideas. MOM Ward or Brown

@eamonnduff

Further confirmation we are going down. Ward MOM.

@CrispLevi

Fergie too scared to win it. MOM Ward.

@clarkbatfan

Better system, some positives, substitution hell. MOM Ward, but Brown had one of his best Posh games.

@HarryAnders272

Lacking, lightweight, limp, lacklustre, lost again. MOM Joe Ward.

@TobyWoody

Hate to say. Manager to blame.

@poshforever2

Better performance didn’t deserve to lose. MOM - Ward.

@scarboroughsss

Performance irrelevant if we don’t win. MOM Ward.

@pufcharrison

Beat Reading. Out of bottom 3! MOM Norburn.

@The-real_Bats