Peterborough United fans’ reaction to Preston North End defeat: ‘Fergie in, Fergie out, improved performance, but set up not to lose against the worst side to visit London Road this season, delayed substitutions costly, well played Joe Ward’
Peterborough United fans delivered a bumper crop of quotes after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Preston North End (February 12).
The PT asked for six word summaries with a man of the match nomination and we received a big mixed bag including a ‘Fergie in’ and some ‘Fergie outs.’
Here a selection of the comments to @PTAlanSwann
Undeserved result, improved performance, Fergie in. MOM: Ward.
@liam_forsyth
We were unlucky. Ward broke crossbar. MOM Ward.
@theurbanpenguin
Battling performance. Unlucky bounce. The end! MOM Ward (also the fans who actually applauded following the whistle and sung ‘Boro til I die’ at the top of their lungs).
@emmacatherine93
Still too easy to play against! MOM Ward.
@ShowbizJones
Battled well, no pace, late subs. MOM Norburn.
@bob_p
Must take chances. Worth a draw.
@janemor50334582
Was it better than Wednesday? Obviously yes, it couldn’t get any worse! Reality is though, Posh lost (& without scoring again) to arguably the worst opposition to visit us this season. There lies the problem.
@Fig428
Let’s defend not attack! MOM no one.
@Gregsta73
Fergie time is over and out. MOM - n/a.
@daryl_aka_pilko
Surprised we didn’t make subs earlier. MOM Ward, plays well when Thompson at right-back.
@GrahamB27756958
Even the groundstaff have given up!! MOM Ward.
@Rutlandspinner
Bit more fight, but still lacking. MOM Fuchs.
@MNurrish
Same result, same issues, different week. MOM Joe Ward.
@MattyAllan96
Played well, Fergie out out out. MOM Ward.
Mickgoodie
Tried hard, no end product unfortunately.
@PaulHow195368679
Better application, but not clinical enough. MOM Ward.
@StevenAdams2
Don’t beat Reading and we’re down. MOM Ward.
@Davepufc
Different day, same result, better performance. MOM Fuchs, but several good performances.
@buckets95
Negative tactics and formation cost us.
@turpinmodernist
Much improved, poor finishing the difference. MOM Norburn.
@dalerout
Tactically inept, subs too late, relegated. MOM Thompson.
@PaulDayNew
Same old tactics, same old Fergie. Ward MOM.
@pboromikky
Set up not to lose..failed. MOM Ward.
@BrianSwann1
Negative Ferguson all out of ideas. MOM Ward or Brown
@eamonnduff
Further confirmation we are going down. Ward MOM.
@CrispLevi
Fergie too scared to win it. MOM Ward.
@clarkbatfan
Better system, some positives, substitution hell. MOM Ward, but Brown had one of his best Posh games.
@HarryAnders272
Lacking, lightweight, limp, lacklustre, lost again. MOM Joe Ward.
@TobyWoody
Hate to say. Manager to blame.
@poshforever2
Better performance didn’t deserve to lose. MOM - Ward.
@scarboroughsss
Performance irrelevant if we don’t win. MOM Ward.
@pufcharrison
Beat Reading. Out of bottom 3! MOM Norburn.
@The-real_Bats
We deserved at least a point. MOM: Reece Brown. @missposhjw