Jordan 'The Thrill' Gill on the attack against Zelfa Barrett in Manchester. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Gill was ahead on some cards when his impressive opponent knocked him down twice in the 10th round with a couple of blistering body shots in a WBA international super-featherweight bout.

Gill bravely rose to his feet twice, but the referee stopped the contest giving Barrett a win by technical knockout. The Manchester native is now expected to fight for a world title, but 29 year-old Gill’s career is far from over after suffering just the third defeat in 32 professional bouts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Gill was generous in defeat. He said: "Congratulations to Zelfa, what a fantastic fighter. He proved to me tonight he's world-class. I genuinely hope he goes on to win that world title. He's very tricky, hard to pin down. The more I pushed, the more I left myself open to those body shots. I got up, I will never give up, that's just who I am.

Action from Jordan Gill (left) v Zelfa Barrett in their International Super-Featherweight title fight in Manchester, England. Photo Getty Images.

"The ref has a job to do and I'd been down twice. I think I could've carried on, but it's not down to me. It's hard, I really wanted to win, my team worked really hard.

"Silly mistakes cost me. No excuses, I was in the best condition I could be in, physically and mentally. He is a world champion in the making."

Promoter Eddie Hearn was delighted with the show put on by both boxers. He said: "Unfortunately, there's a winner and a loser, but here we've got two great blokes. I know Jordan Gill will be upset, but don't give up. After nine rounds, it was anyone's fight.

"Zelfa found it with two fantastic body shots. Two really good guys. For Jordan, I believe he can come back stronger. For Zelfa it's time to give him a world title shot.”

Jordan Gill after being knocked down by Zelfa Barrett during the WBA International Super-Featherweight title fight in Manchester Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Barrett shaded the first two rounds of an all-action start as both fighters refused to take a backwards step, but Gill jabbed and moved well to get back into the contest despite some swelling on his left eye.