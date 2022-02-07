Peterborough United complete a National League hat-trick as Beatriz Borque scores a beauty!
Peterborough United Women completed a hat-trick of National League wins with a hard-fought 3-2 success over Burton Albion at the idverde Training Ground.
Posh, who confirmed interim boss Dan Lawlor as manager before the game, fell behind early thanks to a thunderous 30-yard strike that flew into the net.
But two goals in four minutes from Niamh Connor and Jess Driscoll saw Posh in front at the break.
Beatroz Borque’s beautiful curling effort sealed the game for Posh, although they had to survive a nervy final few minutes after Burton pulled a goal back.
Posh are now eight points clear of the drop zone ahead of a tough game at second-placed Boldmere St Michaels next Sunday (February 13).
Posh: Butler, Borque, Makanjuola, Copson, Connor, Parrett (sub Aylmer 80min), Driscoll (sub Marson 78min), Horner, Hipwell, Steward and Perkins.