Peterborough tae kwon do students earn grading successes
Seven Peterborough Mark Farnham School of Ta Kwon Do students have achieved grading successes.
The magnificent seven were Axel Darnei, Sebastian Thomas, Roselin Augustine, Christa Augustine, Savio Thomas, Sneha Thomas and Sashwat Thiawarajan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.