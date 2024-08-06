Peterborough tae kwon do students earn grading successes

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:00 BST
The successful Peterborough students from the Mark Farnham School of Tae Kwon Do.The successful Peterborough students from the Mark Farnham School of Tae Kwon Do.
Seven Peterborough Mark Farnham School of Ta Kwon Do students have achieved grading successes.

The magnificent seven were Axel Darnei, Sebastian Thomas, Roselin Augustine, Christa Augustine, Savio Thomas, Sneha Thomas and Sashwat Thiawarajan.

