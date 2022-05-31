Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean

It’s a 24-team division and four teams will be relegated so it’s a daunting task for the city side who will be playing at step two level for the first time in the club’s history.

There are some long trips to the likes of AFC Fylde in the North West and Blyth Spartans in the North East, but there are also some juicy local games against King’s Lynn Town, Kettering Town and Boston United.

Former Football League clubs Chester, Darlington and Hereford are also in National North next season.

Competing teams: AFC Fylde, Alfreton, Banbury United, Blyth Spartans, Boston United, Brackley, Bradford Park Avenue, Buxton, Chester, Chorley, Curzen Ashton, Darlington, Farsley Celtic, Gloucester City, Hereford United, Kettering Town, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Peterborough Sports, Scarborough, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Telford United.

The National North League is scheduled to start on Saturday, August 6. Sports have already organised a busy pre-season schedule which includes a Maunsell Cup Final against Posh at the Bee Arena on Tuesday, August 2.

Sports won the right to play Posh by winning the Northants Senior Cup. They start the defence of that trophy against Northampton Town’s Under 23 side on July 19 at a venue to be decided.

Other games: June 25 Heacham (away), July 5 St Ives (away), July 12 Bedford (away), July 16 Concord Rangers (home), July 23 Royston (away), July 26 St Albans (home), July 30 Bishop’s Stortford (away).