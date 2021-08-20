Peterborough Sports ‘only’ earn a 7/10 for going top of the table with two wins from two matches

Peterborough Sports celebrate a goal against Rushall Olympic. Photo: David Lowndes.

A 2-0 home win over Rushall Olympic last Saturday was followed by a 3-1 success against Barwell at the Bee Arena on Tuesday.

Only Sports and Hednesford have won their opening two fixtures. The city side are at unbeaten Biggleswade Town this Saturday (August 21).

“I’d have taken a draw against Rushall,” Dean admitted. “It was a scrappy old game which could have gone either way, but there was definitely improvement against Barwell.We didn’t seem so nervous. We settled quickly and played some good stuff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’d give us a 7/10 so far as there is more to come from us, but you can’t really knock two wins from two matches.

“It’s a very competitive league which is why only two teams have won both games so far. It’s too early to say how well we will do, but we have our targets and we do seem to be in a good place right now.

“It’s a tough game at Biggleswade who have a manager who has done a job on us before, but we will just concentrate on our own performance.

“We should be fresh enough. We gave the players the rest of the week after beating Barwell as they’ve given us nine hard weeks so far.”

Sports are close to having a full squad to pick from. Forward Maniche Sani is close to fitness, while Josh Moreman, who missed most of pre-season, has been getting valuable minutes on loan at Yaxley.

Mark Jones, Jim Stevenson and Mitch Griffiths were due to test their fitness for Wisbech at Corby on Wednesday night. Centre-back Richard Jones missed the Barwell game through illness, but summer signing Ryan Fryatt stepped up and was excellent.