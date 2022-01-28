Peterborough Sports manager confident his side will soon be back to their best, big home games for Stamford AFC and Deeping Rangers

Ryan Fryatt could be back for Peterborough Sports to face Stratford. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports went down 3-0 at mid-table Hednesford last Saturday (January 22), a scoreline that flattered the hosts.

But Dean insists there were mitigating circumstances, although a crippling injury crisis is finally showing signs of easing. Sports hope to have marquee summer signing Michael Gash back in the starting line-up when they host a Stratford, a team managed by former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, on Saturday (January 29, 3pm) while key defender Ryan Fryatt, another close-season capture, could also return.

Sports are third in the Premier Division table. One team is promoted - Banbury United appear to have the title sewn up - while the next four contest the end-of-season play-offs. Sports are seven points ahead of sixth-placed Rushden & Diamonds.

Michael Gash could start for Peterborough Sports against Stratford. Photo: James Richardson.

“It’s been a tough run of games,” Dean admitted. “We’ve just played four away games in a row and that’s hard mentally as well as physically. We didn’t play badly at Hednesford at all. We created a lot of chances, but didn’t take any of them. Mind you it doesn’t help when your left winger (Josh Moreman) gets injured in the first minute and you have to put a left-back (Luke Warner-Eley) on in his place.

“But hopefully we should have some players back on Saturday.

“Moreman won’t be there, but Michael Gash should be fit enough to start and that will be like having a new signing. Ryan Fryatt could be back as well and once things settle down I am sure we will be okay. We’re still in a decent position and I’m not worrying about other teams and their results because I know we will string good results together and finish in style when we have sorted ourselves out

“Stratford will be a good test for us. We won at their place, but they reached the first round of the FA Cup this season.”

Stamford AFC will expect to cement their place in the play-off places in the Northern Premier Midlands Division by beating Shepshed Dynamo at the Zeeco Stadium tomorrow (3pm) and in-form Deeping Rangers host United Counties Premier Division leaders Eaton Socon (3pm).

NON LEAGUE FIXTURES

January 29

Southern League Premier Central Division: Peterborough Sports v Stratford.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Spalding v Sporting Khalsa, Stamford v Shepshed Dynamo, Sutton Coldfield v Wisbech, Yaxley v Histon.

United Counties League

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Long Eaton, Eastwood v Holbeach, Melton v Pinchbeck.

Division One: Blackstones v Holwell Sports, Gedling MW v Bourne.

Thurlow Nunn League

Premier Division: Swaffham v March.