Sports are likely to come up against non-league big-hitters like York City, Darlington and King’s Lynn in National League North next season.

But Dean, who has now masterminded four promotions in five completed seasons (two others were lost to Covid) after becoming manager in 2015, will worry about that huge challenge after he’s savoured the greatest day in the club’s history.

Josh McCammon (left) celebrates his goal for Peterborough Sports against Coalville

Sports beat Coalville 2-0 in today’s Southern Premier Division Central play-off final in front of a massive club record crowd of 1,895 (most likely a conservative figure) at the Bee Arena.

Mark Jones and Josh McCammon scored the goals before goalkeeper Peter Crook saved two late penalties.

"My target when I took over was step four, but we now find ourselves in step two,” Dean said. “It’s crazy when you think about it and I don't really know how we did it given how horrible it became for us in the middle of the season.

"We had injuries and unavailabilties and when we lost at Lowestoft I wanted to jack it in, but my chairman (Grant Biddle) managed me brilliantly. He picked me up and we beat Coalville the following week and never really looked back.

"It took an awful lot of hard work and people really don’t realise what goes on behind the scenes. But the players and staff all pulled together. We had lost our aura of invincibility and we had no rhythm when the players returned, but I can’t praise the lads enough for what they produced in the final 14 games of the season.

"We won 10 and drew four and delivered two outstanding play-off performances. We deserve this promotion. We were the second best team in the league (Banbury were runaway champions) and what a prize we have won!