Peterborough sealed the win after a dominant second half.

With constant stoppages throughout the game Borough were unable to keep sustained pressure on their opposition.

The home side did manage one try however to captain George Offer who barged his way over, before Byron Van Uden converted to give Borough a 7-0 lead.

Old Laurentians were then able to score a try of their own after Borough's Robert Moulds was sent to the sin bin for a late tackle and the away side used the extra man advantage to score and the first half finished at 7 all.

Peterborough came through after a scrappy affair.

The second half was all the home side. The introduction of veteran Sam Crooks and a couple of positional changes seemed to settle Borough who took control of the game.

Tries from Zac McClure and a brace to Josh Myles playing as winger for the first time was enough to settle the home supporters' nerves.

The win and a bonus point for scoring four tries keeps the Fengate side in 5th position as they go into a rest week.

Coach Shane Manning admitted it hadn’t been the greatest of games but it was all about bagging the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough scored 17 unanswered points after half-time.

“It wasn't pretty to watch and at times very frustrating,” he said.

"There were a few wrong decisions and just stupid mistakes.

“But it's a bonus point win. Sam Crooks really settled things when he came on showing his experience. We have a long injury list so the week off has come at the right time for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In two weeks we have a really difficult game away to Old Northamptonians so hopefully we get a few of our injured players back.”

Peterborough Rugby Club’s under-16 team enjoyed a 39-0 away win over Melton Mowbray on Sunday, thanks to a fantastic defensive performance.

Lewis Feeke scored two of the tries, with one each for Harry Pinguenet, Jack Wheatley, Stu Bradbury, Jacob Milner and AJ Singh. Pinguenet and Jesse Howell kicked a conversion apiece.