Peterborough RUFC make it three wins in a row with victory over Kettering

Try scorer Sam Dumigan. Pic by Mick Sutterby

Borough were still on a high from beating Lions the previous week and managed to maintain that form with a 29-12.

Borough started the brighter of the 2 sides and their forward pack laid an excellent platform for the backs to launch wave after wave of attack.

Four tries were scored from the Fengate side in the first half, playing at pace fly-half Willis Ingleby had a hand in all the tries.

Firstly setting away Mooki Tshepo for his first, then a quick lineout after a 50/22 lead to Michael Hall scoring, he was joined by Josh Casbon scoring and Ingleby himself finishing the half with a try, 22-0.

The second half was much closer. Despite still dominating in the forward exchanges Borough went away from their structured play and allowed Kettering to gain a foot hole in the contest.

Kettering managed to score a good try after ill discipline from Borough allowed them territory. Mooki Tshepo got his second try after a fine individual break to put the game beyond Kettering who managed a late consolation try, 29-12.

Coach Shane Manning said: “I was pleased to get our third win on the bounce but not happy with the second half.

“We went away from what was working which is frustrating but another bonus point win means we can't be too down on the lads.

