​There are no demands for promotion from the Midlands Regional 2 East Division, but Borough will be competitive as they seek to at least match last season’s fifth place finish.

Borough start with a home game against Towcestrians at Second Drove on Saturday (3pm kick off). The Towcester team finished ninth last season.

"It’s going to be a tough season as we are going through a re-building phase,” head coach and director of rugby Shane Manning said. “But we are looking forward to it.

"We have entered the Centurions (the club’s second team) into the Eastern Counties League so it's a bit of the unknown.

"But it's the best way for us to build depth and give our younger players experience without chucking them in the deep end in the first team.

"Our goals for the season are to play some good, consistent rugby throughout the senior section, to try to give as many lads as possible experience in a competitive league environment, and lastly to win as many games as possible.

"Regional 2 East still has familiar opponents for us such as Lutterworth, Market Harborough, Northampton Old Scouts, Kettering, Newbold and Olney, as well as new sides Oadby Wygges, Leicester Forest, Wellingborough and Nuneaton.

"There are some very tough games there, but we’ll give it a good crack.

"We are looking forward to getting stuck in and putting all the work we have done in pre-season on display.

"We have changed our attacking structure this season and the lads are looking sharp.

"It's a tough game first up, but we are ready.”

George Offer will again skipper Borough with Robert Moulds as vice captain.

Borough have lost a few members of last season’s first-team squad like scrum half James Fear and winger Wills Ingleby, but several new players have arrived.

Colts players from last season Harry Auchterlonie, Harvey Tomeo and George Dangerfield are all expected to thrive in senior rugby.