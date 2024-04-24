Peterborough RUFC girls team win trophy after last-gasp try in the final

Borough Under 16 girls captain Gabby Clarke receives the winner's trophy.

​They reached the final with victories over Norwich-based Crusaders and a joint team from Leicester Forest and Lichfield, with five tries for Mima Mitchell, three for Sian Louw and one apiece for Gaia Hewitt and Hannah Haslope.

A tense and nail-biting final saw the host club trail for most of the match before Mitchell’s last-gasp try sealed a 22-21 win for the hosts.

Ilona Steenkamp had earlier touched down, with further tries for Hewitt and Haslope.

Charlotte Badger kicked seven conversions in the three matches.

A depleted under 14 girls side enjoyed a 54-0 win at Northampton Casuals, but then lost 36-19 to a Cambridge side who scored two tries in the last minute.

The under 15 boys team recovered from a disastrous first half at Huntingdon to win the second half.

Borough trailed 42-0 at the break, but tries from Josh Bearman and Ethan Bristowe enabled the city youngsters to reduce the deficit to 54-20 at the final whistle.

There was a rare defeat, too, for the under 14 boys who were beaten 22-20 at Biggleswade.

Harry Bennett and Cayden Genovese scored two tries apiece for Borough.

**Borough Women lost their latest NC East League game 61-0 at unbeaten leaders Boston.