Peterborough RUFC girls team win trophy after last-gasp try in the final

​Peterborough Rugby Club under 16 girls won the annual Peterborough Festival after beating Mansfield in the final with the last touch of the ball.
By Alan Swann
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Borough Under 16 girls captain Gabby Clarke receives the winner's trophy.Borough Under 16 girls captain Gabby Clarke receives the winner's trophy.
Borough Under 16 girls captain Gabby Clarke receives the winner's trophy.

​They reached the final with victories over Norwich-based Crusaders and a joint team from Leicester Forest and Lichfield, with five tries for Mima Mitchell, three for Sian Louw and one apiece for Gaia Hewitt and Hannah Haslope.

A tense and nail-biting final saw the host club trail for most of the match before Mitchell’s last-gasp try sealed a 22-21 win for the hosts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ilona Steenkamp had earlier touched down, with further tries for Hewitt and Haslope.

Most Popular
Borough Under 16 girls captain Gabby Clarke receives the winner's trophy.Borough Under 16 girls captain Gabby Clarke receives the winner's trophy.
Borough Under 16 girls captain Gabby Clarke receives the winner's trophy.

Charlotte Badger kicked seven conversions in the three matches.

A depleted under 14 girls side enjoyed a 54-0 win at Northampton Casuals, but then lost 36-19 to a Cambridge side who scored two tries in the last minute.

The under 15 boys team recovered from a disastrous first half at Huntingdon to win the second half.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Borough trailed 42-0 at the break, but tries from Josh Bearman and Ethan Bristowe enabled the city youngsters to reduce the deficit to 54-20 at the final whistle.

There was a rare defeat, too, for the under 14 boys who were beaten 22-20 at Biggleswade.

Harry Bennett and Cayden Genovese scored two tries apiece for Borough.

**Borough Women lost their latest NC East League game 61-0 at unbeaten leaders Boston.

Borough are fourth ahead of a home game against third-placed Lincoln on Sunday (3pm).

Related topics:Peterborough RUFCMansfield