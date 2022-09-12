Peterborough RUFC are off the mark, but Peterborough Lions are thumped

Zac McClure (in possession) scored a try for Borough at Market Harborough.

The city side overcame a sluggish start to win 25-16 at Market Harborough.

Borough gave away too many silly penalties in the early stages and Harborough managed to convert 3 of them to take a 9-0 lead.

The city side came back into the game and scored a well structured try as Sam Cowell forced his way over. The home side hit back and scored a well worked converted try of their own, but Borough, who were now starting to find their rhythm, scored their second through Zac McClure to reduice the deficit to 16-12 at half-time.

The second half was a repeat of last season’s game with Borough not allowing Harborough to score again.

Byron Van Uden scored with a penalty kick to start the second half scoring. With backs and forwards sticking to their attacking shape Borough then scored two more tries.

Joe Andresen scored first after an attacking play from half-way, but the last try scored by James Fear was the pick of the bunch as Willis Ingleby sliced through the opposition defence and found Mooki Tshepo in support. Tshepo then delivered a perfect crossfield kick for Fear to run onto and score.

Van Uden took his time with conversion to run the clock down to full-time and a four-try bonus point win for Borough.

Happy head coach Shane Manning said: “It took us a while to get into the game, but once we did we played some excellent rugby.”

Borough are at home to new opposition in Newbold-on-Avon on Saturday.

Peterborough Lions were thumped 47-0 at Lutterworth in their opening fixture in same section.