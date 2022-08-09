Peterborough Royals’ Tanya Dales wants to inspire new generation of American Football players

The Linebacker helped Great Britain bring home the silver medal at the women’s American Football World Cup in Vantaa, Finland, this weekend.
Dales, who secured a starting spot on special teams, said: “It was a surreal experience that I'm very proud to have been a part of.
“We have made history and hope we have been able to inspire others, especially young girls to get involved in the sport.
“I have had some lovely messages from friends who's young daughters have been watching and thinking it's really cool, which is the best response.
“I hope I've been able to inspire girls locally to want to try the sport and see what they are capable of, knowing what can be achieved.”
Dales plays for the Peterborough Royals who are currently in the process of recruiting new players.
She added: “I want to find local talent! Hopefully seeing the different types of athletes required for the sport on the GB team motivates others to believe in themselves and come and see what the sport is about.
“The support back from Peterborough has been phenomenal and very much appreciated for what has been an intense journey.”