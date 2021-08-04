Peterborough Royals shoot down Falcons, but the Devils worked too hard in opening Women’s American Football League match

Ruth Archibald on the charge for Peterborough Royals. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city side, who are based at Bretton Park, the home of the Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club, travelled to Norwich for matches against the host club’s Devils and the Leicester Falcons.

The Royals beat the Falcons 22-6, but lost to the Devils 13-11 after a tight contest.

It finished one win apiece as the Falcons had opened the day with a 49-6 win over the Devils.

Jade Heales (right) in action for the Peterborough Royals. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The Royals were a much more formidable opponent for the Leicester team though.

After a couple of two-point safeties forced by defensive tackle Souzette Mutombo and cornerback Krissy Stretton, quarter-back Izzy Gibbs handed to running back Ruth Archibald for the first Royals touchdown of the season.

It became 16-0 at half-time when Lynzi Holding picked off a Falcons pass and ran it back into the end zone for a defenssive touchdown.

Falcons claimed their first points with a touchdown soon after the re-start, but Gibbs streaked down the left touchline to claim six more points for Royals.

Izzy Gibbs of Peterborough Royals is surrounded. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

And once Tanya Dales claimed another defensive interception the win was sealed.

Royals only had a short rest before being sent back on the field to face the Devils who had used their much longer break to improve their leaky defence.

A safety and a Layla Blake touchdown pushed the Royals 9-7 ahead, but the home side rallied to get back 13-9 in front by the break.

Royals collected one more safety to get within two points, but they couldn’t find another score.

The Peterborough Royals were formed in 2016 and are the only ladies American Football team in Cambridgeshire.

Training takes place at 10am every Saturday and the club are always looking to recruit new players.