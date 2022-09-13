Peterborough Royals pipped at the post in the play-off final, but it was still a great season

Jessica Liddiard just falls short of a winning Royals touchdown. Photos; Mick Sutterby.

The city side topped Division One Central at the end of the regular season to qualify for the end of season competition in Chester.

And the Royals did themselves proud beating Southern champions Portsmouth Dreadnoughts 37-28 before succumbing 27-21 in a nailbiting final to Edinburgh 27-21.

Theree was one last chance for the Royals to win the game and become national champions, but Jessica Liddiard was bundled into touch just a couple of yards from the end zone after a typically powerful run with just four seconds left on the clock.

Tanya Dales of Peterborough Royals fends off a Portsmouth defender. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s possible Royals will now be promoted to the Premier Division when the new league set-up for the 2023 season is confirmed.

Royals had to fight off a superb comeback from Portsmouth to reach the final. The city stars led 30-7 at halway before their opponents hit back hard in the second half.

Liddiard claimed two touchdowns against Portsmouth with Layla Blake and Jade Heales also adding six-point scores.

Royals fancied their chances in the final after Edinburgh had squeezed past Central Division One side Leicester Falcons 27-22 in their semi-final.

Jade Heales is on the charge for the Royals against Portsmouth. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

But the Scottish side were a much bigger and more powerful side than Portsmouth and had great strength in depth.

Nonetheless Royals matched them in every department making strong tackles and runs as both sides tried hard to march up the field to gain the advantage.

It was nip and tuck all the way with the lead changing hands on a number of occasions.

Heales claimed two touchdowns in the final and showed nerves of steel when kicking extra points.

Peterborough Royals celebrate a touchdown. Photo: Mick Sutterby

It was 7-7 at the break and despite some excellent play from GB international Tanya Dales, Fabiola Kaiser, Lynsey Holding and Kerry Scott it was Edinburgh who just edged the win.

Royals could still celebrate a second divisional title in two seasons and will go hard for a hat-trick next year.

**The Royals are always seeking new players to compete in a fast-growing sport and host regular Saturday morning sessions at their home base at Peterborough Lions RUFC in Bretton Park.