Peterborough Royals crown their individual winners
Peterborough Royals Womens American Football team celebrated another successful season with a presentation night at Peterborough Lions Rugby Club.
The city stars won Division One Central – a second successive title win – to qualify for the National Womens American Football League play-offs in Chester.
The Royals won their semi-final before succumbing 27-21 in a nailbiting final to Edinburgh 27-21.
It’s possible Royals will now be promoted to a Premier Division when the new league set-up for the 2023 season is confirmed.
It was a great team effort all season from the Royals, but individuals have now been rewarded.
Winners: Hannah Joyce - Rookie of the Year; Souzette Mutombo - Line Most Valuable Player’ Jade Heales - Team Most Valuable Player; Tanya Dales - Defensive Most Valuable Player; Layla Blake - Most Improved Player; Fabiola Kaiser - Offensive Most Valuable Player.