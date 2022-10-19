Peterborough Royals crown their individual winners

Peterborough Royals award winners, left to right, Hannah Joyce, Souzette Mutombo, Jade Heales, Tanya Dales, Layla Blake. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city stars won Division One Central – a second successive title win – to qualify for the National Womens American Football League play-offs in Chester.

The Royals won their semi-final before succumbing 27-21 in a nailbiting final to Edinburgh 27-21.

It’s possible Royals will now be promoted to a Premier Division when the new league set-up for the 2023 season is confirmed.

It was a great team effort all season from the Royals, but individuals have now been rewarded.