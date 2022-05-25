Peterborough Royals begin title defence with two wins

Peterborough Royals enjoyed double delight in matches played at Sandwell last weekend.

Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 11:49 am
The Royals opened up their 2022 title defending season with a bang with a 56-2 win against Sandwell Steelers.

The defence managed two interceptions with Jessica Liddiard and Jade Heales snagging passes, whilst Tanya Dales managed to recover a fumble for a touchdown. The offence, not to be outdone, showcased their new explosive plays with Ruth Archibald scoring three running touchdowns before half time.

Another touchdown by Archibald and a fumble recovery touchdown by Liddiard further bumped up the score after the break.

Royals followed that up with a 32-2 win over Norwich Devils.

Once again Archibald dazzled, scoring another two touchdowns, while Dales added another and Heales topped off the scoring to round off the win.

Royals