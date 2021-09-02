Peterborough Royals are top of the table after two thumping victories
Peterborough Royals are top of the Women’s American Football Central East Division after thumping wins over Leicester Falcons and Norwich Devils at Bretton Park.
The city stars thrashed Norwich - a team they’d lost to in their previous meeting - 53-12 before hammering Leicester 40-0 thus claiming their first ‘shutout’ of the season,
Jade Heales barged over for two touchdowns against Leicester with Ruth Archibald also claiming two six-point scores.
Rookie quarterback Fabiola Kaiser dived over for another touchdown with Amy Morrison making a successful catch in the end zone for another score.
The Royals’ defence was also in excellent form claiming two safety scores after sacking opponents in the end zone.
Heales scored a touchdown from the first play of the game against Norwich and she quickly added a second.
But Archibald went about claiming the headlines with a hat-trick, while Sophie Gentile made a terrific catch under pressure before racing over for a first career touchdown.
Oustanding defence ensured the Royals kept the Dragons pointless for the entire game.