Peterborough Royals are top of the table after two thumping victories

Hat-trick herione Ruth Archibald scores for the Peterborough Royals. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The city stars thrashed Norwich - a team they’d lost to in their previous meeting - 53-12 before hammering Leicester 40-0 thus claiming their first ‘shutout’ of the season,

Jade Heales barged over for two touchdowns against Leicester with Ruth Archibald also claiming two six-point scores.

Rookie quarterback Fabiola Kaiser dived over for another touchdown with Amy Morrison making a successful catch in the end zone for another score.

Sophie Gentile of the Peterborough Royals claims the first touchdown of her career. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The Royals’ defence was also in excellent form claiming two safety scores after sacking opponents in the end zone.

Heales scored a touchdown from the first play of the game against Norwich and she quickly added a second.

But Archibald went about claiming the headlines with a hat-trick, while Sophie Gentile made a terrific catch under pressure before racing over for a first career touchdown.