Peterborough Royals American Football team celebrate a pair of GB call-ups and a promotion
Peterborough Royals stars Jade Heales and Tanya Dales have earned selection to the GB Womens American Football team to contest the European Championships later this year.
Running back Heales and linebacker Dales enjoyed their first practice session with the squad at the weekend after coming through a gruelling trial.
Dales helped GB to a silver medal in the World Championships in Finland last year.
The Royals have won back-to-back promotions in the British League and will be a National League side in 2023 competing against top outfits such as London, Birmingham, Leeds & Edinburgh in a nine-a-side version of the sport.
The club are going from strength to strength and held another successful recruitment day at their Bretton base last weekend.
Royals play at Solstice Park, the home of Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club.