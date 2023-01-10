News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Peterborough Royals American Football team celebrate a pair of GB call-ups and a promotion

Peterborough Royals stars Jade Heales and Tanya Dales have earned selection to the GB Womens American Football team to contest the European Championships later this year.

By Alan Swann
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Attendees at the Peterborough Royals recruitment day. Photo: Mick Sutterby
Attendees at the Peterborough Royals recruitment day. Photo: Mick Sutterby

Running back Heales and linebacker Dales enjoyed their first practice session with the squad at the weekend after coming through a gruelling trial.

Dales helped GB to a silver medal in the World Championships in Finland last year.

Hide Ad

The Royals have won back-to-back promotions in the British League and will be a National League side in 2023 competing against top outfits such as London, Birmingham, Leeds & Edinburgh in a nine-a-side version of the sport.

Jade Heales in action for the Peterborough Royals. Photo: Mick Sutterby.
Most Popular

The club are going from strength to strength and held another successful recruitment day at their Bretton base last weekend.

Royals play at Solstice Park, the home of Peterborough Lions Rugby Union Club.

RoyalsNational LeagueFinland