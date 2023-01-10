Peterborough Royals American Football team celebrate a pair of GB call-ups and a promotion

Attendees at the Peterborough Royals recruitment day. Photo: Mick Sutterby

Running back Heales and linebacker Dales enjoyed their first practice session with the squad at the weekend after coming through a gruelling trial.

Dales helped GB to a silver medal in the World Championships in Finland last year.

The Royals have won back-to-back promotions in the British League and will be a National League side in 2023 competing against top outfits such as London, Birmingham, Leeds & Edinburgh in a nine-a-side version of the sport.

Jade Heales in action for the Peterborough Royals. Photo: Mick Sutterby.

The club are going from strength to strength and held another successful recruitment day at their Bretton base last weekend.