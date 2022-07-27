Ellie Cooke and Harriet Drake-Lee enjoyed a day to remember.

The event took place over 2000 metres at the London Regatta Centre where crews from England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland competed at the historical event.

Drake-Lee and Cooke raced in the Women’s double sculls event and led from the very start of the race, eventually crossing the line four seconds ahead of Scotland with a time of 08:31.56.

They also joined Katie Mole (Leeds Rowing Club) and Gemma King (Cambridge University Boat Club) to place second in the Women’s Quadruple Sculls final, just three seconds behind a Scottish crew, with an impressive time of 07:28.41.

St Neots Regatta was also held last weekend when City scullers took home a total of 15 wins and eight second places. The event took place on the River Ouse over a 1000 metre course on Saturday, and then a 500 metre course on Sunday.

There were a few City scullers who won on both days, starting with Emma Calver, who raced up three age categories to win the Women’s J18 double along with last minute doubles partner Lucy Ralfs.

They won their semi-final by five lengths, and then won their final by four lengths ahead of Doncaster Schools Rowing Association. Calver then joined Emily FItzjohn Sunday to win their Women’s J15 double by three lengths.

Erin Ansell-Crook and Wiktoria Szubzda also had success in their double on both days in the J16 doubles event. On Saturday they progressed through three rounds to reach the final, where they beat Bedford Rowing Club by 4 1/2 lengths. On Sunday they won by four lengths ahead of Leicester rowing club.

Peterborough Juniors celebrate their wins.

Another sculler who won on both days was Sarah Watson in the Women’s singles event. On Saturday she had a nail-biting final against Norwich Rowing Club where she took the win by just 2/3 of a boat length. On Sunday she won by three lengths ahead of St Neots Rowing Club.

Alice Dovey took home two wins on Sunday after winning the Women’s J16 single by 1 1/2 lengths ahead of Isle of Ely Boat Club, before racing up two age categories to win the Women’s J18 double along with Devonne Piccaver.

Oliver Barber and Sergio Read Moreira Lima were also double winners, winning their J15 double by 1 1/2 lengths on Sunday and then later joining crew mates Huw Ballard, James Goodchild and cox Hannah Fitzjohn to win the J15 coxed quad by 1 1/4 lengths.

On Saturday, the Band 1 Open quad of Chris Elder, Damen Sanderson, James Marshall and Alex Hughes won their semi-final by 3/4 length ahead of Lincoln and then in the final they won by one length from Doncaster Schools Rowing Association.

On Sunday, Ella Darrington won the Women’s J18 single in a City vs City final against clubmate Devonne Piccaver.

Also successful in their single sculls were Anouk Bosma, who won the Women’s J14 single by 2 lengths, and Will Tee won the Open J14 singles by 4 lengths ahead of Broxbourne Rowing Club.