Peterborough Roller Hockey Club kids are to test themselves against the best in Europe

The Peterborough Roller Hockey Under 15 team. back row, left to right, Baptiste Campos, Sophie Eaton, Olivia Hillam, Lennon Procter, front: Jenson Barrs, Isla Procter, Charlie Comment, Ethan Chan.

​Peterborough Roller Hockey Under 15s have qualified to play in their sport’s equivalent of football’s Champions League.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The city teenagers have won the right to represent Great Britain in the ‘Eurockey Cup’ in Lloret de Mar, Barcelona, Spain from October 31.

Peterborough will lock horns with champion teams from several other countries including Portugal, Spain and Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They qualified by winning the National title in the 2022-23 season.

The Peterborough Roller Hockey Under 15 squad travelling to Barcelona. Back row, left to right, Baptiste Campos, Sophie Eaton, Olivia Hillam, Lennon Procter, front, Jenson Barrs, Isla Procter, Charlie Comment, Ethan Chan.

They won all five of their matches against Ely & Chesterton, Herne Bay, Invicta, Middlesbrough and Maidstone scoring 39 goals and conceding just five.

The team finished second to Herne Bay in the 2023-24 standings.

The city club also run teams for adults (average age of the team is currently 18) and all ages down to under 11s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men finished third in the most recent 12-team National Premier Division behind champions King’s Lynn, who have finished top for the last eight seasons, and runners-up Soham.

Peterborough Roller Hockey Club was formed in 1966, but had to travel to Norwich to play home matches for a year before moving to Central Youth Club and then to the Wirrina which was their base for 30 years until the building was closed.

The club have maintained a home at Bushfield Sports Centre since then.

Legendary chief coach Arthur Corr has been with the club since 1975 and has overseen the development of many players who have gone on to win international honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He runs a weekly class called ‘Start to Skate’ for youngsters (7-12) which is a fun and nurturing programme designed as an introduction to the sport.

The club is entirely self-supporting and anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities, or in taking up the sport, can e-mail [email protected].