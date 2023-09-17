Marton Reffell proposes to Sadie Graver. Photo courtesy of Official BKB.

​He became his city’s first British bareknuckle boxing champion – and girlfriend Sadie Graver accepted his marriage proposal!

Reffell was crowned featherweight king after Reece Murray was ruled out after the opening round.

The doctors told the referee to stop the fight because the Leeds fighter had been cut both over and under his left eye.

Reffell had won the opening round on all three judges’ scorecards.

“I listened to my corner,” a jubilant Reffell declared.

“The jab was working. I did what I was told to do by my corner.

“I would have liked the five rounds.

“We will go again. I don’t back down and Reece deserves a re-match. I would rather have gone to the judges.

“More importantly Sadie said: ‘Yes!’

“I was more worried about that.”

Reffell took the fight to Murray at the opening bell and then took a couple of shots that opened a graze over his left eye.

Reffell merely dropped his hands and smiled at Murray and went on to outbox him.

Murray was considered the better technical boxer, Reffell was considered to be the brawler, but it was Reffell’s skills that won him the opening round.