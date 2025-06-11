Peterborough Police fighters delivered some fine results in different parts of the country

From the left coach Alfie Baker, Kian Aragosa, Corey Allen, and coach Chris Baker.

Peterborough Police Club had eight fighters in action spread over three events in one weekend

Corey Allen boxed brilliantly at the Ed Bilbey Box Cup in Grantham, winning two bouts before just falling short in the final to claim an impressive silver medal. Allen had won his 60kg quarter-final with a third-round stoppage and his semi-final on points after a bruising battle.

Kian Aragosa also reached a final after beating the competition favourite in the under 52kg category in his semi-final, but was pipped after a terrific tussle against a national champion in his final.

Tim Brown fought in the 63.5kg competition and beat a much more experienced fighter on points in his quarter-final, but lost his semi-final on points despite having his opponent on the ropes towards the end of the contest.

Johny Winters (left) and AliJaan Raja

Reggie Baker was beaten in his semi-final by a fighter who allegedly pushed the rule-book to the limit.

Sefin Jawad-Ismail and Kyryl Malyk boxed local fighters at Aston Villa FC in a ‘Pound for Pound’ show and both fell just short

But Johny Winters and AliJaan Raja both beat home fighters at the Islington Show. Powerhouse Winters claimed a first-round stoppage win and Raja delivered a brilliant points success over a very aggressive opponents.