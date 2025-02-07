Peterborough Police Club boxers were on fine fighting form

From the left, Kyryl Malyk, Alfie Baker and Kian Aragosa.

​Peterborough Police Club boxers were in outstanding form at the Cambs Police ABC annual charity dinner show in St Ives.

​The city club celebrated five wins from six bouts to confirm their status as a home for up-and-coming talent.

The card

Johny Winters (12) won the first bout of his career at 43kg against Adam Amour from Chelmsford ABC. He delivered relentless pressure from the first bell, winning all 3 rounds with ease by combining lovely long shots with powerful body shots.

Lewis Hay (left) and Vicki Baker.

Corey Allen (14) was involved in a real crowd-pleasing, toe-to-toe bout at 55kg with Luke Ring from New Astley ABC. He was beaten narrowly despite a decent display.

Sefin Jawad-Ismail (13) had to call on all his skills to beat a tough opponent in Riley Scaife from Lions Den ABC who put the pressure on for three rounds of a 53kg contest.

The Police lad boxed well though and his excellent fitness was crucial as a points win was recorded.

Kyryl Malyk (14) put on a classy performance at 46kg against a taller opponent in Paul Bennett from Braunstone Golden Gloves who loved to counter punch.

However Malyk constantly delivered quality combinations on the inside and came back with his 2nd phases to dominate each round to clinch a decisive points win.

KIan Aragosa (14) fought a lad, Ethan Gray from Hoddesdon Boxing Academy, at 50kg he had boxed twice before with the fighters sharing a win apiece.

But, after a shaky start, Aragosa absolutely smashed it, keeping his opponent on the end of his long jab and coming in at different angles to claim another classy points win and confirm some rapid recent improvement.

And there was a devastating debut display from Lewis Hay (22) in a top-of-the bill fight against Jack Gowshall from Skegness ABC at 71kg.

He won with a first round stoppage after dominating from the start with powerful hooks.

His superior strength forced the referee to deliver a standing count before he stopped the fight after another onslaught from Hay.

Police club boxer and National Champion Alfie Baker conducted his first corners as a qualified coach and came away with two wins courtesy of the excellence of Malyk and Aragosa.

Head Coach Chris Baker said: “It’s a real family affair, club coaches and boxers, growing the community from the ground up. I’m so proud of our little team.”