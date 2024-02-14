Peterborough Police Boxing Club fighters were too strong for champions

Alfie Pearce (left) in action at the Police Boxing Club show in St Ives.

Senior scrapper Ihtishaam saw off Luke Sheppard from Ashford School of Boxing at 80kg at Burgess Hall..

Aragosa, who is just 13, beat Logan Wilkinson, also from Ashford, at 42kg.

​Police results

Police Club boxer Mohammed Ihtishaam (right) throws a punch in St Ives.

Kyryl Malyk (13) claimed a well-deserved points win over a very tricky and experienced opponent. Kyryl dominated on the front foot and worked brilliantly on the inside.

Kian Aragosa (13) picked up a quality points win as he boxed the head off a two-time East Midlands champion. Kian’s slick movement and brilliant display of pressure with long shots earned him an outstanding win against a gifted opponent.

Musa Ahmed (13) fell short in a tough learning contest when he still managed to deliver some brilliant work and power without doing enough to win.

Reggie Baker (14) was on the wrong end of a split decision despite appearing to win the second and third rounds with ease and the crowd weren’t slow to let the judges know what they thought. This was a very entertaining and skilful bout with Reggie dominating most of it.

The Police Boxing Club team at St Ives.

Alfie Pearce (senior) won his bout and the fighter of the night award. This was a brilliant performance in a crowd-pleasing fight with Alfie smashing the head and body consistently in a toe-to-toe battle to see who was the toughest!

Josh Hall (senior) won his first fight for the club after coming over from the ‘white collar’ world of boxing. Josh claimed a quality third round stoppage win after overpowering his opponent and forcing two standing counts.

Mohammed Ihtishaam (senior) delivered an awesome points win against a well-schooled reigning East Midlands champion. Ihtishaam kept his opponent on the back foot with brilliant combinations to take a deserved win.

Tom O’Hara (senior) was very unlucky to be on the wrong end of a split points decision. Tom had a tough first round, but came back with a vengeance to win the next two rounds, yet didn’t get the verdict.

Charlie Crane (senior) lost a top-of-the-bill scrap on points after a great bout in front of massive followings. There was great technical ability as well as punching power on show.

Novice Police Club fighters Sefin Jawad-Ismail (12), Corey Allen (13) and Jackson Bennett (11) also took part in skills contests where no winner is declared and all acquitted themselves well.

​The show was hosted by the Police Boxing Club in partnership with the Huntingdon and St Ives Rotary. It’s an annual dinner show held to raise money for the Rotary charities.

​ROUND-UP

Josh Hall was in action again, but lost a cracking contest to Issiah Hamilton from the East Essex Elite ABC in Halstead.

Hall showed great strength and resilience in a fight where both boxers landed some impressive shots.