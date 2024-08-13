Peterborough Phantoms welcome forward back after his recovery from serious injury
The 27-year-old will be back for his fourth consecutive season at Planet Ice. He sustained a season-ending injury in March when he suffered three leg bone fractures as well as ligament damage.
Speirs said: “It’s been a tough recovery after my injury, but I’m so grateful to the team and fans for their support.”
Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov added: “Duncan is not only one of the top British forwards in the game, but he is also a true leader both on and off the ice.”
Phantoms are back in action over the weekend of August 31/September 1 when they face back-to-back challenge matches against Raiders.